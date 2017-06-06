FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 06, 2017
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 06

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 06       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,08,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,34,000-0,35,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     05,000    0,660-1,000 
    Gondal      10,500         680-1,083     08,000      675-1,081 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      0,300      665-1,000 
    Jamnagar    04,000         712-1,090     03,500      695-1,087 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     04,000      675-1,029
    Keshod      02,000         689-1,060     02,000      664-1,034 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000    0,000-0,000    0,660-0,857 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,340              1,000-1,245       1,070-1,285 
    Sesame (Black)      0,200              0,750-1,330       1,250-1,501
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,779-0,818
    Rapeseeds             110                560-612           550-651
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,900       0,900      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,550       1,550
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  600         603        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    630         633     1,010-1,015  1,015-1,020 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,915       0,910    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,925       0,920    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,440-1,445       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,460-1,465       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,480-1,485       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,650             1,650
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,080-1,085       1,085-1,090 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,905-0,910       0,910-0,915
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

