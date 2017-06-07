FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 07, 2017
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Middle East
Former Syrian rebels flee, hide from army conscription
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
#Domestic News
June 7, 2017

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 07, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 07       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to supply pressure.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien prices improved due to thin supply.        
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,31,000-0,32,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     05,000    0,660-1,000 
    Gondal      11,000         671-1,070     10,500      680-1,083 
    Jasdan       0,400         660-0,985      0,300      665-1,000 
    Jamnagar    03,000         700-1,054     04,000      712-1,090 
    Junagadh    04,000         665-1,030     04,000      675-1,029
    Keshod      02,000         680-1,041     02,000      689-1,060 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000    0,000-0,000    0,660-0,857 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,650              1,005-1,261       1,000-1,245 
    Sesame (Black)      0,700              1,025-1,495       0,750-1,330
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,779-0,818
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           560-612
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,890      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,530       1,540
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  608         606        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    638         636     1,025-1,030  1,020-1,025 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,895       0,905    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,905       0,915    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,430-1,435    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,450-1,455
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,470-1,475 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,640
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,090-1,095 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,915-0,920       0,910-0,915
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

