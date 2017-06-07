Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 07, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 07 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to thin supply. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,725-1,000 0,000-0,000 0,660-0,857 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,530 1,540 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 609 606 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 639 636 1,025-1,030 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,905 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,915 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,630 1,640 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,915-0,920 0,910-0,915 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.