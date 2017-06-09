FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 09, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PHOTO FOCUS
Indian security forces in Kashmir
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 9, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 09, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 09       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure.  
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,635-0,930     05,000    0,610-0,920 
    Gondal      10,000         650-1,009     10,500      655-1,035 
    Jasdan       0,200         645-0,933      0,200      643-0,950 
    Jamnagar    02,000         660-1,014     02,500      681-1,040 
    Junagadh    03,500         635-0,981     04,500      633-1,000
    Keshod      02,000         623-0,965     02,000      650-0,972 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920    0,635-0,828    0,610-0,838 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,710              1,005-1,255       1,010-1,258 
    Sesame (Black)      1,000              1,040-1,535       1,040-1,515
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,250              0,700-0,801       0,685-0,805
    Rapeseeds             100                553-621           600-649
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,870       0,875      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  608         608        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    638         638     1,025-1,030  1,025-1,030 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,890       0,890    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,900       0,900    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,410-1,415       1,415-1,420    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,430-1,435       1,435-1,440
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,455-1,460 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,610             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,900-0,905       0,905-0,910
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.