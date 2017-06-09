Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 09, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 09 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Palm olien prices moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,40,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,14,000-0,15,000 versus 0,21,000-0,22,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,500 0,635-0,930 05,000 0,610-0,920 Gondal 10,000 650-1,009 10,500 655-1,035 Jasdan 0,200 645-0,933 0,200 643-0,950 Jamnagar 02,000 660-1,014 02,500 681-1,040 Junagadh 03,500 635-0,981 04,500 633-1,000 Keshod 02,000 623-0,965 02,000 650-0,972 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,710 1,005-1,255 1,010-1,258 Sesame (Black) 1,000 1,040-1,535 1,040-1,515 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,250 0,700-0,801 0,685-0,805 Rapeseeds 100 553-621 600-649 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,870 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,510 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 638 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,890 0,890 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,900 0,900 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,610 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,905-0,910 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,050-1,055 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed