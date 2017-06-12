FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 12, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 12, 2017 / 7:28 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 12, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 12       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.  
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,14,000-0,15,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      02,500       0,630-0,992     04,500    0,635-0,930 
    Gondal      09,000         665-1,004     10,000      650-1,009 
    Jasdan       0,200         633-0,960      0,200      645-0,933 
    Jamnagar    03,000         643-1,032     02,000      660-1,014 
    Junagadh    03,000         639-1,000     03,500      635-0,981
    Keshod      02,000         630-0,981     02,000      623-0,965 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,800-0,992 0,730-0,930    0,630-0,838    0,635-0,828 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,570              1,015-1,245       1,005-1,255 
    Sesame (Black)      0,950              1,050-1,500       1,040-1,535
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,100              0,780-0,812       0,700-0,801
    Rapeseeds             275                550-645           553-621
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,865      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,490       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  605         608        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    635         638     1,020-1,025  1,025-1,030 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,905       0,900    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,915       0,910    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,400-1,405       1,405-1,410    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,420-1,425       1,425-1,430
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,440-1,445       1,445-1,450 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,590             1,600
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,090-1,095       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,900-0,905       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.