FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 13, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
North Korea Crisis
U.S., N. Korea have few channels by which to resolve crises
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 13, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 13, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 13       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply.                      
    * Cottonseed oil moved up due to increased retail demand.
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,660-0,970     02,500    0,630-0,992 
    Gondal      09,500         653-0,981     09,000      665-1,004 
    Jasdan       0,200         635-0,966      0,200      633-0,960 
    Jamnagar    04,000         640-1,049     03,000      643-1,032 
    Junagadh    03,000         626-1,006     03,000      639-1,000
    Keshod      01,500         634-0,970     02,000      630-0,981 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,970 0,800-0,992    0,660-0,807    0,630-0,838 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,790              1,020-1,230       1,015-1,245 
    Sesame (Black)      0,850              1,070-1,500       1,050-1,500
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,200              0,780-0,827       0,780-0,812
    Rapeseeds             300                540-650           550-645
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,870       0,865      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,500       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  608         605        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    638         635     1,025-1,030  1,020-1,025 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,905       0,900    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,915       0,910    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,410-1,415       1,405-1,410    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,430-1,435       1,425-1,430
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,445-1,450 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,600
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,090-1,095 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,900-0,905       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,050-1,055       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.