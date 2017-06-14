Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 14, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 14 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand. * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,500 0,712-0,845 04,000 0,660-0,970 Gondal 08,500 680-0,965 09,500 653-0,981 Jasdan 0,200 644-0,927 0,200 635-0,966 Jamnagar 03,000 671-1,060 04,000 640-1,049 Junagadh 02,500 635-0,982 03,000 626-1,006 Keshod 01,500 615-0,956 01,500 634-0,970 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,713-0,845 0,680-0,970 0,712-0,780 0,660-0,807 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,980 1,010-1,240 1,020-1,230 Sesame (Black) 0,700 1,080-1,515 1,070-1,500 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,780-0,827 0,780-0,827 Rapeseeds 115 545-645 540-650 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 608 608 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 638 638 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,902 0,905 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,912 0,915 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,620 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed