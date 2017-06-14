FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 14, 2017
June 14, 2017 / 7:57 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 14, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 14       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.                     
    * Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to supply pressure.           
    
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,500       0,712-0,845     04,000    0,660-0,970 
    Gondal      08,500         680-0,965     09,500      653-0,981 
    Jasdan       0,200         644-0,927      0,200      635-0,966 
    Jamnagar    03,000         671-1,060     04,000      640-1,049 
    Junagadh    02,500         635-0,982     03,000      626-1,006
    Keshod      01,500         615-0,956     01,500      634-0,970 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,713-0,845 0,680-0,970    0,712-0,780    0,660-0,807 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,980              1,010-1,240       1,020-1,230 
    Sesame (Black)      0,700              1,080-1,515       1,070-1,500
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,240              0,780-0,827       0,780-0,827
    Rapeseeds             115                545-645           540-650
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,880      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,520       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  608         608        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    638         638     1,025-1,030  1,025-1,030 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,902       0,905    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,912       0,915    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,430-1,435       1,425-1,430    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,445-1,450
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,470-1,475       1,465-1,470 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,620             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,900-0,905       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,050-1,055
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

