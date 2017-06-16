FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 16, 2017
June 16, 2017 / 7:12 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 16, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 16       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to retail demand.    
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.         
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,05,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,23,000-0,24,000 versus 0,09,000-0,10,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     03,500    0,712-0,845 
    Gondal      10,000         702-0,951     08,500      680-0,965 
    Jasdan       0,300         650-0,903      0,200      644-0,927 
    Jamnagar    03,000         669-1,023     04,000      647-1,064 
    Junagadh    03,500         651-0,974     02,500      635-0,982
    Keshod      01,500         623-0,910     01,500      615-0,956 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,713-0,845    0,000-0,000    0,712-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      2,120              1,025-1,234       1,010-1,240 
    Sesame (Black)      1,070              1,140-1,585       1,080-1,515
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,100              0,790-0,830       0,780-0,827
    Rapeseeds             130                550-674           545-645
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,905       0,900      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,530       1,530
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  611         611        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    641         641     1,030-1,035  1,030-1,035 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,905       0,905    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,915       0,915    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,445-1,450       1,440-1,445    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,460-1,465
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,485-1,490       1,480-1,485 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,630             1,630
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,905-0,910       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

