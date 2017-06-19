FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 19, 2017
#GST
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Bollywood
Interview: Sidharth Malhotra
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
Japan
Tech-savvy farmers a new hope for Japan's agriculture sector
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 19, 2017 / 7:17 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 19, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 19       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units.
    * Palm olien moved down due to sufficient supply.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,24,000-0,25,000 versus 0,23,000-0,24,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      07,000       0,625-0,910     03,500    0,712-0,845 
    Gondal      11,500         680-0,948     10,000      702-0,951 
    Jasdan       0,200         656-0,900      0,300      650-0,903 
    Jamnagar    02,500         665-1,039     03,000      669-1,023 
    Junagadh    03,000         655-0,960     03,500      651-0,974
    Keshod      01,500         610-0,903     01,500      623-0,910 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,650-0,910 0,713-0,845    0,625-0,780    0,712-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      2,120              1,014-1,195       1,025-1,234 
    Sesame (Black)      2,200              1,080-1,540       1,140-1,585
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,200              0,780-0,840       0,790-0,830
    Rapeseeds             060                550-638           550-674
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,885       0,905      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,510       1,530
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  608         611        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    638         641     1,025-1,030  1,030-1,035 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,900       0,900    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,910       0,910    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,430-1,435       1,445-1,450    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,465-1,470
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,470-1,475       1,485-1,490 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,610             1,630
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,095-1,100       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,895-0,900       0,905-0,910
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.