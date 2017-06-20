FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
June 20, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 20, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 20       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.     
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,640-0,890     07,000    0,625-0,910 
    Gondal      10,500         666-0,925     11,500      680-0,948 
    Jasdan       0,200         623-0,900      0,200      656-0,900 
    Jamnagar    02,000         671-1,002     02,500      665-1,039 
    Junagadh    02,500         649-0,934     03,000      655-0,960
    Keshod      01,500         600-0,879     01,500      610-0,903 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,670-0,890 0,650-0,910    0,640-0,793    0,625-0,780 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,425              1,022-1,190       1,014-1,195 
    Sesame (Black)      1,850              1,120-1,565       1,080-1,540
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,780-0,815       0,780-0,840
    Rapeseeds             050                510-626           550-638
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,880       0,885      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,500       1,510
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  610         611        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    640         641     1,030-1,035  1,030-1,035 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,895       0,900    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,905       0,910    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,425-1,430       1,430-1,435    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,450-1,455
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,465-1,470       1,470-1,475 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,600             1,610
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,890-0,895       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,450-2,455       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

