Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 20, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,24,000-0,25,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,640-0,890 07,000 0,625-0,910 Gondal 10,500 666-0,925 11,500 680-0,948 Jasdan 0,200 623-0,900 0,200 656-0,900 Jamnagar 02,000 671-1,002 02,500 665-1,039 Junagadh 02,500 649-0,934 03,000 655-0,960 Keshod 01,500 600-0,879 01,500 610-0,903 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,670-0,890 0,650-0,910 0,640-0,793 0,625-0,780 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,425 1,022-1,190 1,014-1,195 Sesame (Black) 1,850 1,120-1,565 1,080-1,540 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,780-0,815 0,780-0,840 Rapeseeds 050 510-626 550-638 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,500 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 610 611 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 640 641 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,900 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,910 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,465-1,470 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,600 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed