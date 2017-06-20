Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 14, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 14 1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to retail demand. 2. Vanaspati Ghee dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,713-0,845 0,680-0,970 0,712-0,780 0,660-0,807 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,520 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 608 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 638 1,025-1,030 1,025-1,030 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,902 0,905 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,912 0,915 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,430-1,435 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,450-1,455 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,470-1,475 1,465-1,470 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,620 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,095-1,100 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,900-0,905 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,050-1,055 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.