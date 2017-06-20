Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 20, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 20 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail users. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,670-0,890 0,650-0,910 0,640-0,793 0,625-0,780 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,500 1,510 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 608 611 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 638 641 1,025-1,030 1,030-1,035 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,895 0,900 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,905 0,910 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,420-1,425 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,600 1,610 Cottonseed oil refined 1,095-1,100 1,100-1,105 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,900-0,905 Sesame oil 2,450-2,455 2,450-2,455 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.