2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 21, 2017
June 21, 2017 / 7:16 AM / 2 months ago

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 21       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to supply pressure.     
    * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.
    * Sesame oil dropped due to weak trend in seed prices.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,22,000-0,23,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,500       0,640-0,880     04,000    0,640-0,890 
    Gondal      09,500         660-0,909     10,500      666-0,925 
    Jasdan       0,300         615-0,865      0,200      623-0,900 
    Jamnagar    03,000         650-0,961     02,000      671-1,002 
    Junagadh    03,000         630-0,914     02,500      649-0,934
    Keshod      01,500         607-0,880     01,500      600-0,879 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,680-0,880 0,670-0,890    0,640-0,792    0,640-0,793 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,150              1,011-1,205       1,022-1,190 
    Sesame (Black)      1,800              1,130-1,560       1,120-1,565
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,760-0,810       0,780-0,815
    Rapeseeds             100                540-621           510-626
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,875       0,880      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,490       1,500
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  605         608        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    635         638     1,020-1,025  1,025-1,030 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,400    2,210-2,215 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,885       0,895    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,895       0,905    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,415-1,420       1,420-1,425    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,435-1,440       1,440-1,445
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,455-1,460       1,460-1,465 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,590             1,600
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,090-1,095       1,095-1,100 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,895-0,900       0,895-0,900
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,450-2,455
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

