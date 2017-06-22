FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 22, 2017
#Domestic News
June 22, 2017 / 7:23 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 22, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 22       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users.
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
    * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.     
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,500       0,640-0,850     04,500    0,640-0,880 
    Gondal      09,000         654-0,891     09,500      660-0,909 
    Jasdan       0,200         600-0,849      0,300      615-0,865 
    Jamnagar    02,500         645-0,938     03,000      650-0,961 
    Junagadh    03,500         634-0,900     03,000      630-0,914
    Keshod      01,500         605-0,866     01,500      607-0,880 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,730-0,850 0,680-0,880    0,640-0,775    0,640-0,792 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,295              1,020-1,209       1,011-1,205 
    Sesame (Black)      1,650              1,080-1,560       1,130-1,560
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,075              0,750-0,790       0,760-0,810
    Rapeseeds             120                550-625           540-621
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,860       0,865      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,470       1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  600         603        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    630         633     1,015-1,020  1,020-1,025 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,875       0,885    1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,885       0,895    1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,395-1,400       1,400-1,405    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,420-1,425
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,435-1,440       1,440-1,445 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,570             1,580
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,085-1,090       1,090-1,095 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,885-0,890       0,885-0,890
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

