Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 22, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 22 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retail users. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,35,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,15,000-0,16,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,640-0,850 04,500 0,640-0,880 Gondal 09,000 654-0,891 09,500 660-0,909 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,849 0,300 615-0,865 Jamnagar 02,500 645-0,938 03,000 650-0,961 Junagadh 03,500 634-0,900 03,000 630-0,914 Keshod 01,500 605-0,866 01,500 607-0,880 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,730-0,850 0,680-0,880 0,640-0,775 0,640-0,792 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,295 1,020-1,209 1,011-1,205 Sesame (Black) 1,650 1,080-1,560 1,130-1,560 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,075 0,750-0,790 0,760-0,810 Rapeseeds 120 550-625 540-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,860 0,865 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,470 1,480 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 600 603 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 630 633 1,015-1,020 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,875 0,885 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,885 0,895 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,570 1,580 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed