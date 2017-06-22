FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 22, 2017.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 22     
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retail
users.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to supply pressure.
    3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,730-0,850  0,680-0,880 0,640-0,775 0,640-0,792       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,860     0,865     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,470     1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        598       603        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           628       633   1,015-1,020  1,020-1,025
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,380     1,380   2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215
    Castor oil commercial          0,875     0,885   1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS                 0,885     0,895   1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,395-1,400        1,400-1,405 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,415-1,420        1,420-1,425        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440        1,440-1,445        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,570             1,580             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,085-1,090        1,090-1,095       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125        
    Palm olein                       0,885-0,890        0,885-0,890       
    Sesame oil                       2,425-2,430        2,425-2,430        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,560-1,565        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,580-1,585         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,900-18,000       17,900-18,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

