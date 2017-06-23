FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 23, 2017
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
June 23, 2017 / 7:49 AM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 23, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 23       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.     
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,17,000-0,18,000 versus 0,15,000-0,16,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      03,000       0,630-0,835     06,500    0,640-0,850 
    Gondal      08,500         645-0,867     09,000      654-0,891 
    Jasdan       0,300         600-0,845      0,200      600-0,849 
    Jamnagar    02,000         663-0,934     02,500      645-0,938 
    Junagadh    03,000         620-0,880     03,500      634-0,900
    Keshod      01,500         602-0,850     01,500      605-0,866 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,650-0,835 0,730-0,850    0,630-0,812    0,640-0,775 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,915              1,015-1,202       1,020-1,209 
    Sesame (Black)      1,200              1,080-1,565       1,080-1,560
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,110              0,750-0,798       0,750-0,790
    Rapeseeds             170                555-621           550-625
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,855       0,860      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,460       1,470
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  598         598        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    628         628     1,015-1,020  1,015-1,020 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,875       0,875    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,885       0,885    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,390-1,395       1,395-1,400    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,410-1,415       1,415-1,420
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,430-1,435       1,435-1,440 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,560             1,570
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,085-1,090       1,085-1,090 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,120-1,125       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,880-0,885       0,885-0,890
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.