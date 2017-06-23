Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- June 23, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 23 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,650-0,835 0,730-0,850 0,630-0,812 0,640-0,775 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,860 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,470 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 598 598 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 628 628 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,880 0,875 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,890 0,885 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,560 1,570 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Palm olein 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,900-18,000 17,900-18,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.