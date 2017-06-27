FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2017 / 8:08 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 27, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 27       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers.
    * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,600-0,775     03,000    0,630-0,835 
    Gondal      10,000         622-0,828     08,500      645-0,867 
    Jasdan       0,400         604-0,800      0,300      600-0,845 
    Jamnagar    02,500         640-0,880     02,000      663-0,934 
    Junagadh    03,000         610-0,846     03,000      620-0,880
    Keshod      01,500         600-0,811     01,500      602-0,850 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,650-0,775 0,650-0,835    0,600-0,760    0,630-0,812 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,920              1,050-1,220       1,015-1,202 
    Sesame (Black)      0,800              1,000-1,535       1,080-1,565
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,080              0,750-0,800       0,750-0,798
    Rapeseeds             080                525-601           555-621
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,855      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  598         598        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    628         628     1,015-1,020  1,015-1,020 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,885       0,880    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,895       0,890    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,385-1,390       1,390-1,395    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,410-1,415
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,425-1,430       1,430-1,435 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,560
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,085-1,090       1,085-1,090 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,120-1,125   
    Palm oil                          0,880-0,885       0,880-0,885
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

