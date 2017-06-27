Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 27, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 27 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. * Mustard oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,07,000-0,08,000 versus 0,17,000-0,18,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,600-0,775 03,000 0,630-0,835 Gondal 10,000 622-0,828 08,500 645-0,867 Jasdan 0,400 604-0,800 0,300 600-0,845 Jamnagar 02,500 640-0,880 02,000 663-0,934 Junagadh 03,000 610-0,846 03,000 620-0,880 Keshod 01,500 600-0,811 01,500 602-0,850 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,650-0,775 0,650-0,835 0,600-0,760 0,630-0,812 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,920 1,050-1,220 1,015-1,202 Sesame (Black) 0,800 1,000-1,535 1,080-1,565 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,080 0,750-0,800 0,750-0,798 Rapeseeds 080 525-601 555-621 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,855 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 598 598 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 628 628 1,015-1,020 1,015-1,020 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,885 0,880 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,895 0,890 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,085-1,090 1,085-1,090 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,120-1,125 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed