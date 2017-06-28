FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 28, 2017
#Domestic News
June 28, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 28

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 28       
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
    * Castor oil moved up due to export demand.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      02,000       0,670-0,825     04,000    0,600-0,775 
    Gondal      07,500         638-0,824     10,000      622-0,828 
    Jasdan       0,300         600-0,790      0,400      604-0,800 
    Jamnagar    02,000         644-0,861     02,500      640-0,880 
    Junagadh    02,000         615-0,831     03,000      610-0,846
    Keshod      01,500         600-0,802     01,500      600-0,811 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,672-0,825 0,650-0,775    0,670-0,820    0,600-0,760 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,855              1,060-1,234       1,050-1,220 
    Sesame (Black)      0,850              1,050-1,550       1,000-1,535
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,125              0,780-0,817       0,750-0,800
    Rapeseeds             010                500-590           525-601
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,865       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  601         601        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    631         631     1,020-1,025  1,020-1,025 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,900       0,890    1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,910       0,900    1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,395-1,400       1,385-1,390    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,405-1,410
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,435-1,440       1,425-1,430 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,090-1,095       1,090-1,095 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,885-0,890       0,880-0,885
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

