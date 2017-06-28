Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUN 28, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- June 28 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. * Castor oil moved up due to export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,12,000-0,13,000 versus 0,07,000-0,08,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 02,000 0,670-0,825 04,000 0,600-0,775 Gondal 07,500 638-0,824 10,000 622-0,828 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,790 0,400 604-0,800 Jamnagar 02,000 644-0,861 02,500 640-0,880 Junagadh 02,000 615-0,831 03,000 610-0,846 Keshod 01,500 600-0,802 01,500 600-0,811 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,672-0,825 0,650-0,775 0,670-0,820 0,600-0,760 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,855 1,060-1,234 1,050-1,220 Sesame (Black) 0,850 1,050-1,550 1,000-1,535 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,125 0,780-0,817 0,750-0,800 Rapeseeds 010 500-590 525-601 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,865 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 601 601 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 631 631 1,020-1,025 1,020-1,025 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,900 0,890 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,910 0,900 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,395-1,400 1,385-1,390 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,090-1,095 1,090-1,095 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed