FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 04, 2017
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 4, 2017 / 7:24 AM / a month ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 04, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 04       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    * Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply.  
    * Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 
    * Arrivals of groundnuts and castor seeds were not recorded as all market
yards are closed on account of strike at market yards against Goods and Service
Tax.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,00,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,00,000-0,00,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      00,000       0,000-0,000     04,000    0,665-0,818 
    Gondal      00,000         000-0,000     08,000      630-0,846 
    Jasdan       0,000         000-0,000      0,200      609-0,773 
    Jamnagar    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      644-0,861 
    Junagadh    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      615-0,831
    Keshod      00,000         000-0,000     01,500      600-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000 0,670-0,818    0,000-0,000    0,665-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,050-1,245 
    Sesame (Black)      0,000              0,000-0,000       1,050-1,527
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,000              0,000-0,000       0,780-0,831
    Rapeseeds             000                000-000           480-590
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,890       0,900      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,480       1,480
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  620         620        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    650         650     1,045-1,050  1,045-1,050 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,910       0,915    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,920       0,925    1,480-1,485 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,410-1,415       1,420-1,425    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,430-1,435       1,440-1,445
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,450-1,455       1,460-1,465 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,580             1,580
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,905-0,910       0,900-0,905
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,100-2,105       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,590-1,595       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.