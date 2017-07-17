FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
23 days ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 17, 2017
#Domestic News
July 17, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 23 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 17, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 17       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply. 
    * Castor oil improved due to export demand. 
    * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand.
    * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low due to moderate rainfall
in most parts of Saurashtra.
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      01,200       0,570-0,773     04,000    0,665-0,818 
    Gondal      05,000         649-0,854     08,000      630-0,846 
    Jasdan       0,300         600-0,750      0,200      609-0,773 
    Jamnagar    00,000         000-0,000     02,000      644-0,861 
    Junagadh    02,500         610-0,806     02,000      615-0,831
    Keshod      01,000         600-0,763     01,500      600-0,800 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,600-0,773 0,670-0,818    0,570-0,750    0,665-0,810 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      0,550              1,214-1,350       1,050-1,245 
    Sesame (Black)      1,250              1,170-1,521       1,050-1,527
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,032              0,700-0,851       0,780-0,831
    Rapeseeds             035                610-617           480-590
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,880       0,880      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,450       1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  637         635        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    667         665     1,065-1,070  1,060-1,065 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,380       1,380    2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 
    Castor oil commercial   0,950       0,935    1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465
    Castor oil BSS          0,960       0,945    1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,405-1,410       1,405-1,410    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,425-1,430       1,425-1,430
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,445-1,450       1,445-1,450 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,550             1,550
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,125-1,130       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,885-0,890       0,890-0,895
    Sesame oil                        2,425-2,430       2,425-2,430
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,100-2,105
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,580-1,585       1,570-1,575
    Castor oil BSS                    1,600-1,600       1,590-1,595

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

