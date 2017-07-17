Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 17, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 17 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply. * Castor oil improved due to export demand. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. * Arrivals of groundnut and castor seeds were low due to moderate rainfall in most parts of Saurashtra. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,15,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,03,000-0,04,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 01,200 0,570-0,773 04,000 0,665-0,818 Gondal 05,000 649-0,854 08,000 630-0,846 Jasdan 0,300 600-0,750 0,200 609-0,773 Jamnagar 00,000 000-0,000 02,000 644-0,861 Junagadh 02,500 610-0,806 02,000 615-0,831 Keshod 01,000 600-0,763 01,500 600-0,800 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,773 0,670-0,818 0,570-0,750 0,665-0,810 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,550 1,214-1,350 1,050-1,245 Sesame (Black) 1,250 1,170-1,521 1,050-1,527 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,032 0,700-0,851 0,780-0,831 Rapeseeds 035 610-617 480-590 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 635 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 665 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,950 0,935 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,960 0,945 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,600 1,590-1,595 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed