Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 17, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 17 1. Groundnut oil prices remained flat due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,600-0,773 0,670-0,818 0,570-0,750 0,665-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,880 0,880 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 635 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 665 1,065-1,070 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,945 0,935 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,955 0,945 1,490-1,495 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,115-1,120 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,890-0,895 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,600-1,605 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.