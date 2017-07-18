FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
17 days ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 18, 2017.
#RBIPolicyReview
#Technology
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
top news
China says India building up troops amid border stand-off
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
Commentary
Are Indian children growing up to be gender insensitive?
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
Asia
China in talks to sell electricity to Myanmar amid warming ties
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 18, 2017 / 1:36 PM / 17 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 18, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 18     
    1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.
    2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.    
    3. Sesame oil improved due to firm trend in sesame prices.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,612-0,797  0,600-0,773 0,603-0,754 0,570-0,750       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,875     0,880     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,450     1,450
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        637       637        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           667       667   1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,380   2,240-2,245 2,210-2,215
    Castor oil commercial          0,945     0,945   1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Castor oil BSS                 0,955     0,955   1,490-1,495 1,490-1,495
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,400-1,405        1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425        1,425-1,430        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445        1,445-1,450        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,550             1,550             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,885-0,890        0,890-0,895       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,425-2,430        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,580-1,585        1,580-1,585        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,600-1,605        1,600-1,605         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,200-18,300       18,200-18,300
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.