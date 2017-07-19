Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 19, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 19 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. 3. Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. 4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,694-0,808 0,612-0,797 0,678-0,776 0,603-0,754 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 634 637 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 664 667 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,945 1,450-1,455 1,470-1,475 Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,955 1,470-1,475 1,490-1,495 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,580-1,585 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,600-1,605 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.