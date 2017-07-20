Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 20, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 20 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to low retail demand. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,35,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,18,000-0,19,000 versus 0,11,000-0,12,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 08,000 0,650-0,810 10,000 0,678-0,808 Gondal 08,500 660-0,849 11,000 664-0,842 Jasdan 0,200 610-0,778 0,200 615-0,760 Jamnagar 02,000 665-0,870 02,500 670-0,861 Junagadh 01,500 620-0,810 02,500 638-0,833 Keshod 01,000 610-0,782 01,000 620-0,790 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,668-0,810 0,694-0,808 0,650-0,770 0,678-0,776 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 0,960 1,100-1,280 1,190-1,304 Sesame (Black) 0,800 1,200-1,570 1,150-1,545 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,135 0,715-0,848 0,700-0,861 Rapeseeds 000 000-000 545-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 632 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 662 664 1,055-1,060 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,935 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,945 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,400-1,405 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,420-1,425 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed