Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- JUL 21, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 21 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure. * Palm olien eased due to low retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,21,000-0,22,000 versus 0,18,000-0,19,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,620-0,780 08,000 0,650-0,810 Gondal 07,500 634-0,826 08,500 660-0,849 Jasdan 0,200 600-0,775 0,200 610-0,778 Jamnagar 01,500 650-0,881 02,000 665-0,870 Junagadh 01,000 604-0,803 01,500 620-0,810 Keshod 01,000 600-0,758 01,000 610-0,782 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,630-0,780 0,668-0,810 0,620-0,710 0,650-0,770 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,230 1,185-1,310 1,100-1,280 Sesame (Black) 1,050 1,190-1,561 1,200-1,570 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,260 0,705-0,846 0,715-0,848 Rapeseeds 098 622-684 545-695 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,870 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 634 634 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 664 664 1,060-1,065 1,060-1,065 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,930 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,940 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,540 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,870-0,875 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed