Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 24, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 24 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,630-0,780 0,000-0,000 0,620-0,710 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,850 0,855 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,420 1,430 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 637 637 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 667 667 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,923 0,930 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,933 0,940 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,375-1,380 1,380-1,385 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,395-1,400 1,400-1,405 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420 1,420-1,425 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,520 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,865-0,870 0,870-0,875 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.