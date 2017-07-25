Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 25, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 25 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased further due to supply pressure. * Palm olien improved due to retail demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,01,000-0,02,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 03,000 0,595-0,775 05,000 0,620-0,780 Gondal 00,000 000-0,000 04,500 631-0,810 Jasdan 0,200 590-0,773 0,200 600-0,775 Jamnagar 02,000 610-0,832 01,500 622-0,865 Junagadh 02,000 589-0,781 01,000 604-0,803 Keshod 01,000 585-0,747 01,000 587-0,760 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,600-0,775 0,630-0,780 0,595-0,758 0,620-0,710 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,210 1,145-1,292 1,175-1,315 Sesame (Black) 1,150 1,186-1,643 1,270-1,609 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,240 0,700-0,824 0,705-0,846 Rapeseeds 025 560-615 599-648 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,845 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,420 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 637 637 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 667 667 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,925 0,923 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,935 0,933 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,520 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,875-0,880 0,865-0,870 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed.