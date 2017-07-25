FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
12 days ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 25, 2017.
Markets WeekAhead
India still in bubble territory
asia
U.N. bans key N.Korea exports over missile tests
Editor's Picks
India this week
#Domestic News
July 25, 2017 / 1:44 PM / 12 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 25, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 25     
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. 
    3. Palm olien firmed up due to retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,600-0,775  0,630-0,780 0,595-0,758 0,620-0,710       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,850     0,850     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,420     1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        640       637        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           670       667   1,070-1,075  1,065-1,070
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,925     0,923   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,935     0,933   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,375-1,380        1,375-1,380 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,395-1,400        1,395-1,400        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,415-1,420        1,415-1,420        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,520             1,520             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,125-1,130        1,120-1,125       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,875-0,880        0,865-0,870       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,700-18,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

