FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
14 days ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 26, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
July 26, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 14 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- July 26, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- July 26       
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to short supply.
    * Mustard oil eased due to low retail demand.
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,10,000 versus 0,10,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,02,000-0,03,000 versus 0,01,000-0,02,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      02,000       0,650-0,772     03,000    0,595-0,775 
    Gondal      03,500         632-0,797     04,500      631-0,810 
    Jasdan       0,200         574-0,765      0,200      590-0,773 
    Jamnagar    01,000         600-0,806     02,000      610-0,832 
    Junagadh    01,500         570-0,760     02,000      589-0,781
    Keshod      01,000         560-0,745     01,000      585-0,747 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,655-0,772 0,600-0,775    0,650-0,765    0,595-0,758 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,180              1,200-1,331       1,145-1,292 
    Sesame (Black)      1,350              1,171-1,652       1,186-1,643
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,220              0,750-0,831       0,700-0,824
    Rapeseeds             007                550-660           560-615
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,850       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,420       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  642         640        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    672         670     1,075-1,080  1,070-1,075 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,925       0,925    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,935       0,935    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,375-1,380       1,375-1,380    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,395-1,400       1,395-1,400
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,415-1,420       1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,520             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,130-1,135 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,100-1,105       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,875-0,880       0,875-0,880
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.