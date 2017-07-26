Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 26, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 26 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up further due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,655-0,772 0,600-0,775 0,650-0,765 0,595-0,758 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,410 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 670 1,080-1,085 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,928 0,925 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,938 0,935 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,385-1,390 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,510 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,875-0,880 0,875-0,880 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.