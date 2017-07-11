Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 11, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 11 1. Groundnut oil prices eased due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,818 0,000-0,000 0,665-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,890 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 630 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 660 660 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,915 0,920 1,450-1,455 1,460-1,465 Castor oil BSS 0,925 0,930 1,470-1,475 1,480-1,485 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,560 Cottonseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,570-1,575 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,590-1,595 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.