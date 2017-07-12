Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- July 12, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-July 12 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to short supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,670-0,818 0,000-0,000 0,665-0,810 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,450 1,450 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 635 630 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 665 660 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,380 1,380 2,210-2,215 2,210-2,215 Castor oil commercial 0,918 0,915 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,928 0,925 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,110-1,115 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,425-2,430 2,425-2,430 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,200-18,300 18,200-18,300 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.