Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 1, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 01 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand. * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,580-0,750 07,000 0,595-0,752 Gondal 10,500 595-0,780 10,000 604-0,800 Jasdan 0,200 568-0,708 0,200 560-0,710 Jamnagar 01,500 600-0,776 02,000 618-0,810 Junagadh 02,500 560-0,752 02,500 575-0,745 Keshod 01,000 550-0,723 01,000 540-0,732 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,597-0,750 0,609-0,752 0,580-0,745 0,595-0,748 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,350 1,110-1,385 1,200-1,390 Sesame (Black) 0,560 1,460-1,700 1,180-1,650 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,205 0,705-0,835 0,741-0,832 Rapeseeds 061 568-666 550-655 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,855 0,850 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,430 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 651 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 681 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,935 0,940 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,945 0,950 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,385-1,390 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,425-1,430 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,530 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,895-0,900 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed