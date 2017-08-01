FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Domestic News
August 1, 2017 / 8:38 AM / 4 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 1, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 01     
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices improved due to increased retail demand.         
    * Cottonseed oil moved down due to supply pressure.
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,25,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,25,000-0,26,000 versus 0,10,000-0,11,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,580-0,750     07,000    0,595-0,752 
    Gondal      10,500         595-0,780     10,000      604-0,800 
    Jasdan       0,200         568-0,708      0,200      560-0,710 
    Jamnagar    01,500         600-0,776     02,000      618-0,810 
    Junagadh    02,500         560-0,752     02,500      575-0,745
    Keshod      01,000         550-0,723     01,000      540-0,732 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,597-0,750 0,609-0,752    0,580-0,745    0,595-0,748 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,350              1,110-1,385       1,200-1,390 
    Sesame (Black)      0,560              1,460-1,700       1,180-1,650
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,205              0,705-0,835       0,741-0,832
    Rapeseeds             061                568-666           550-655
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,855       0,850      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,430       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  647         651        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    677         681     1,080-1,085  1,085-1,090 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,935       0,940    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,945       0,950    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,385-1,390       1,375-1,380    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,395-1,400
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,425-1,430       1,415-1,420 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,530             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,140-1,145 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,895-0,900       0,895-0,900
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

