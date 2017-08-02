Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 2, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 02 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 06,500 0,550-0,750 04,000 0,580-0,750 Gondal 08,000 584-0,765 10,500 595-0,780 Jasdan 0,200 556-0,705 0,200 568-0,708 Jamnagar 01,000 590-0,775 01,500 600-0,776 Junagadh 02,000 550-0,723 02,500 560-0,752 Keshod 01,000 533-0,715 01,000 550-0,723 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,580-0,750 0,597-0,750 0,550-0,650 0,580-0,745 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,311 1,090-1,355 1,110-1,385 Sesame (Black) 1,105 1,250-1,705 1,460-1,700 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,200 0,800-0,825 0,705-0,835 Rapeseeds 020 550-623 568-666 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,840 0,845 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,410 1,420 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 647 647 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 677 677 1,080-1,085 1,080-1,085 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,945 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,405-1,410 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,510 1,520 Cottonseed oil refined 1,135-1,140 1,135-1,140 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,895-0,900 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed