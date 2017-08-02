FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 days ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 2, 2017
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, suspect arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 2, 2017 / 9:01 AM / 8 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 2, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 02     
    * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices eased due to low retail demand.                  
    * Palm olien dropped due to supply pressure.
    
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,25,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      06,500       0,550-0,750     04,000    0,580-0,750 
    Gondal      08,000         584-0,765     10,500      595-0,780 
    Jasdan       0,200         556-0,705      0,200      568-0,708 
    Jamnagar    01,000         590-0,775     01,500      600-0,776 
    Junagadh    02,000         550-0,723     02,500      560-0,752
    Keshod      01,000         533-0,715     01,000      550-0,723 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,580-0,750 0,597-0,750    0,550-0,650    0,580-0,745 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,311              1,090-1,355       1,110-1,385 
    Sesame (Black)      1,105              1,250-1,705       1,460-1,700
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,200              0,800-0,825       0,705-0,835
    Rapeseeds             020                550-623           568-666
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,840       0,845      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,410       1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  647         647        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    677         677     1,080-1,085  1,080-1,085 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,935    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,945    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,365-1,370       1,370-1,375    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,385-1,390       1,390-1,395
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,405-1,410       1,410-1,415 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,510             1,520
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,135-1,140       1,135-1,140 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,890-0,895       0,895-0,900
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.