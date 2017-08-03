Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 3, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 03 * Edible oil prices were steady to weak in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Palm olien eased due to supply pressure. * Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,20,000-0,21,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,550-0,750 06,500 0,550-0,750 Gondal 07,500 560-0,753 08,000 584-0,765 Jasdan 0,200 540-0,700 0,200 556-0,705 Jamnagar 01,000 574-0,766 01,000 590-0,775 Junagadh 01,500 542-0,725 02,000 550-0,723 Keshod 01,000 520-0,703 01,000 533-0,715 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,580-0,750 0,580-0,750 0,550-0,680 0,550-0,650 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,290 1,125-1,375 1,090-1,355 Sesame (Black) 0,980 1,425-1,715 1,250-1,705 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,165 0,750-0,825 0,800-0,825 Rapeseeds 100 600-670 550-623 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,825 0,830 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,400 1,400 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 645 645 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 675 675 1,075-1,080 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,923 0,930 1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,933 0,940 1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,350-1,355 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,370-1,375 1,375-1,380 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395 1,395-1,400 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,500 1,500 Cottonseed oil refined 1,130-1,135 1,130-1,135 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,890-0,895 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed