FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 03, 2017.
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Economy
Retail inflation seen picking up in July: Reuters poll
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Pakistan
Thousands attend events for ousted Pakistani PM Sharif
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
WORLD
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb, man arrested
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 3, 2017 / 1:40 PM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 03, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 03   
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
    2. Cottonseed oil dropped due to increased selling from refinery units.
    3. Palm olien eased due to supply pressure.
    4. Castor oil moved down due to lack of export demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,580-0,750  0,580-0,750 0,550-0,680 0,550-0,650       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,820     0,830     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,390     1,400
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        638       645        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           668       675   1,070-1,075  1,075-1,080
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,930   1,440-1,445 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,940   1,460-1,465 1,470-1,475
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,350-1,355        1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,370-1,375        1,375-1,380        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,390-1,395        1,395-1,400        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,490             1,500             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,125-1,130        1,130-1,135       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,880-0,885        0,890-0,895       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,560-1,565        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,580-1,585         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,700-18,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.