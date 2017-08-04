Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 4, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 04 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,20,000 versus 0,20,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,30,000-0,31,000 versus 0,20,000-0,21,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,530-0,730 05,000 0,550-0,750 Gondal 07,000 521-0,745 07,500 560-0,753 Jasdan 0,200 510-0,709 0,200 540-0,700 Jamnagar 01,000 565-0,760 01,000 574-0,766 Junagadh 02,000 525-0,711 01,500 542-0,725 Keshod 01,000 504-0,700 01,000 520-0,703 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,550-0,730 0,580-0,750 0,530-0,670 0,550-0,680 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,311 1,160-1,380 1,125-1,375 Sesame (Black) 0,810 1,490-1,725 1,425-1,715 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,270 0,740-0,821 0,750-0,825 Rapeseeds 041 550-620 600-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,830 0,820 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 638 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 668 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,930 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,360-1,365 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,380-1,385 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,400-1,405 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm oil 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed