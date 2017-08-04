Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 04, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 04 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,550-0,730 0,580-0,750 0,530-0,670 0,550-0,680 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,815 0,820 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,390 1,390 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 638 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 663 668 1,065-1,070 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,920 1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,930 1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,345-1,350 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390 1,390-1,395 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,490 1,490 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,125-1,130 Rapeseed oil refined 1,110-1,115 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,880-0,885 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,550-1,555 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,570-1,575 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,700-18,800 18,700-18,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.