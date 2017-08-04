FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 04, 2017.
August 4, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 04, 2017.

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 04   
    1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from
retailers.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,550-0,730  0,580-0,750 0,530-0,670 0,550-0,680       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,815     0,820     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,390     1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        633       638        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           663       668   1,065-1,070  1,070-1,075
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,920   1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,930   1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,345-1,350        1,350-1,355 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,365-1,370        1,370-1,375        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,385-1,390        1,390-1,395        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,490             1,490             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,120-1,125        1,125-1,130       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,880-0,885        0,880-0,885       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,550-1,555        1,550-1,555        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,570-1,575        1,570-1,575         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,700-18,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

