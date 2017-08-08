FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 days ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 08, 2017
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Domestic News
August 8, 2017 / 8:40 AM / 6 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 08, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 08     
    * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices dropped due to supply pressure.                 
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.         
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,20,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,22,000-0,23,000 versus 0,30,000-0,31,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      08,000       0,550-0,717     04,000    0,530-0,730 
    Gondal      09,500         548-0,724     07,000      521-0,745 
    Jasdan       0,200         505-0,700      0,200      510-0,709 
    Jamnagar    02,000         544-0,746     01,000      565-0,760 
    Junagadh    02,500         520-0,693     02,000      525-0,711
    Keshod      01,000         500-0,680     01,000      504-0,700 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,590-0,717 0,550-0,730    0,550-0,670    0,530-0,670 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,635              1,150-1,460       1,160-1,380 
    Sesame (Black)      1,800              1,550-1,815       1,490-1,725
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,235              0,750-0,834       0,740-0,821
    Rapeseeds             090                570-670           550-620
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,800       0,815      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,370       1,390
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  635         633        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    665         663     1,070-1,075  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,920    1,440-1,445 1,440-1,445
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,930    1,460-1,465 1,460-1,465        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,330-1,335       1,345-1,350    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,350-1,355       1,365-1,370
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,370-1,375       1,385-1,390 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,470             1,490
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,125-1,130       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,110-1,115       1,110-1,115   
    Palm oil                          0,890-0,895       0,880-0,885
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,550-1,555       1,550-1,555
    Castor oil BSS                    1,570-1,575       1,570-1,575

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.