Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 09, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 09 1. Groundnut oil prices eased further due to low retail demand. 2. Mustard oil dropped due to sufficient supply. 3. Castor oil improved due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,540-0,714 0,590-0,717 0,530-0,640 0,550-0,670 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,800 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,370 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 663 663 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,930 1,450-1,455 1,440-1,445 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,940 1,470-1,475 1,460-1,465 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,320-1,325 1,330-1,335 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,340-1,345 1,350-1,355 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,370-1,375 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,470 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,110-1,115 Palm olein 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,100-2,105 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,550-1,555 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,570-1,575 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.