Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 10, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 10 * Edible oil prices were mixed in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand. * Coconut oil firmed up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,25,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,35,000-0,36,000 versus 0,25,000-0,26,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 05,000 0,570-0,750 05,000 0,530-0,714 Gondal 09,000 576-0,764 07,500 545-0,715 Jasdan 0,200 540-0,710 0,200 524-0,706 Jamnagar 02,000 565-0,788 02,500 560-0,745 Junagadh 02,500 516-0,706 03,000 510-0,691 Keshod 01,000 527-0,698 01,000 500-0,673 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,580-0,750 0,540-0,714 0,570-0,640 0,530-0,640 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,476 1,160-1,430 1,250-1,411 Sesame (Black) 1,475 1,505-1,770 1,225-1,775 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,401 0,774-0,859 0,750-0,838 Rapeseeds 173 601-672 572-670 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,790 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 630 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 660 663 1,060-1,065 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,943 0,940 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,953 0,950 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,320-1,325 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,340-1,345 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,360-1,365 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,115-1,120 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,885-0,890 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,190-2,195 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed