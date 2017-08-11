FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 days ago
Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 11, 2017
#Domestic News
August 11, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 3 days ago

Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 11, 2017

5 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 11     
    * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades.
    * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand.
    * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply.   
        
                
          Today’s Arrivals;
      --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous
      --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000
previous 
                       
    Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some
of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: 
                 Today's       Today's       Previous    Previous
               deliveries       price      deliveries     price
    Rajkot      04,000       0,530-0,710     05,000    0,570-0,750 
    Gondal      08,000         543-0,747     09,000      576-0,764 
    Jasdan       0,200         520-0,699      0,200      540-0,710 
    Jamnagar    01,500         550-0,760     02,000      565-0,788 
    Junagadh    03,500         515-0,681     02,500      516-0,706
    Keshod      01,000         500-0,675     01,000      527-0,698 

    Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms:    
                        Groundnut small              Groundnut bold
                   Today's open  Previous end  Today's open   Previous end
    Market delivery  0,540-0,710 0,580-0,750    0,530-0,640    0,570-0,640 
    (auction price)
    Market delivery  0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
    (traders price) 
    Plant delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000   0,000-0,000    0,000-0,000
  
    Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
on 100-kg bags at Rajkot:
    Oilseeds        No. of deliveries     Auction prices    Previous price
    Sesame (White)      1,360              1,140-1,420       1,160-1,430 
    Sesame (Black)      1,035              1,490-1,760       1,505-1,770
    Soybean                ---                  ---               ---
    Castorseed          0,210              0,760-0,844       0,774-0,859
    Rapeseeds             127                590-650           601-672
 
    Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees:
                             -------10 kg-------    -------15 kg--------
                             Today's    Previous    Today's    Previous
                             open        close      open        close
    Groundnut oil            0,785       0,785      n.q.        n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined
    (15-liter tin)            ---         ---       1,360       1,360
    Rapeseed expeller oil     n.q.        n.q.       ---         ---
    Rapeseed refined oil      n.q.        n.q.       n.q.        n.q.
    Cottonseed oil whitewash  635         633        ---         ---
    Cottonseed oil refin1d    665         663     1,070-1,075  1,065-1,070 
    Soybean expeller oil      ---         ---        ---         ---
    Soybean oil refined       n.q.        n.q.     n.q.        n.q.       
    Sesame oil              1,400       1,400    2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 
    Castor oil commercial   0,930       0,940    1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS          0,940       0,950    1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475        
       
 
    Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin:    
                                      Today's open      Previous close
    Groundnut oil(15 liter)           1,315-1,320       1,315-1,320    
    Groundnut oil label tin(15liter)  1,335-1,340       1,335-1,340
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter)  1,355-1,360       1,355-1,360 
    Groundnut oil refined (15 liters)   1,460             1,460
    Cottonseed oil refined            1,125-1,130       1,120-1,125 
    Rapeseed oil refined              1,100-1,105       1,100-1,105   
    Palm oil                          0,890-0,895       0,880-0,885
    Sesame oil                        2,445-2,450       2,445-2,450
    Soybean oil refined               n.q.                n.q.      
    Coconut oil                       2,150-2,155       2,150-2,155
    Vanaspati ghee                    1,030-1,035       1,030-1,035
    Castor oil commercial             1,560-1,565       1,560-1,565
    Castor oil BSS                    1,580-1,585       1,580-1,585

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
      included in market prices.

    n.q.= not quoted

    Groundnut is also known as peanut
    Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed

