Rajkot Oilseeds Complex Open- August 11, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Open- August 11 * Edible oil prices were steady to firm in the early trades. * Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. * Cottonseed oil firmed up due to retail demand. * Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. Today’s Arrivals; --Groundnut, in 35-kg bags: 0,30,000 versus 0,30,000 previous --Castor seed, in 75-kg bags:0,40,000-0,41,000 versus 0,35,000-0,36,000 previous Groundnut deliveries in 35-kg bags, and prices in rupees per 20 kgs, in some of the main markets in the Saurashtra region of western state of Gujarat: Today's Today's Previous Previous deliveries price deliveries price Rajkot 04,000 0,530-0,710 05,000 0,570-0,750 Gondal 08,000 543-0,747 09,000 576-0,764 Jasdan 0,200 520-0,699 0,200 540-0,710 Jamnagar 01,500 550-0,760 02,000 565-0,788 Junagadh 03,500 515-0,681 02,500 516-0,706 Keshod 01,000 500-0,675 01,000 527-0,698 Opening Rajkot groundnut prices, in rupees per 20 kilograms: Groundnut small Groundnut bold Today's open Previous end Today's open Previous end Market delivery 0,540-0,710 0,580-0,750 0,530-0,640 0,570-0,640 (auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (traders price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Auction prices of other oilseeds, in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries on 100-kg bags at Rajkot: Oilseeds No. of deliveries Auction prices Previous price Sesame (White) 1,360 1,140-1,420 1,160-1,430 Sesame (Black) 1,035 1,490-1,760 1,505-1,770 Soybean --- --- --- Castorseed 0,210 0,760-0,844 0,774-0,859 Rapeseeds 127 590-650 601-672 Opening Rajkot plant delivery oil prices, in rupees: -------10 kg------- -------15 kg-------- Today's Previous Today's Previous open close open close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,785 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter tin) --- --- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. --- --- Rapeseed refined oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil whitewash 635 633 --- --- Cottonseed oil refin1d 665 663 1,070-1,075 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil --- --- --- --- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,940 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,950 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Opening Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kg tin: Today's open Previous close Groundnut oil(15 liter) 1,315-1,320 1,315-1,320 Groundnut oil label tin(15liter) 1,335-1,340 1,335-1,340 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,355-1,360 1,355-1,360 Groundnut oil refined (15 liters) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,125-1,130 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm oil 0,890-0,895 0,880-0,885 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,150-2,155 Vanaspati ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices. n.q.= not quoted Groundnut is also known as peanut Rapeseed is also known as mustard seed