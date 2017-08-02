FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 02, 2017.
August 2, 2017

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 02, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 02   
    1. Groundnut oil prices dropped due to restricted demand from retail users.
    2. Cottonseed oil eased due to low retail demand.   
    3. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,580-0,750  0,597-0,750 0,550-0,650 0,580-0,745       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,830     0,845     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,400     1,420
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        645       647        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           675       677   1,075-1,080  1,080-1,085
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,930     0,935   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS                 0,940     0,945   1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,355-1,360        1,370-1,375 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,375-1,380        1,390-1,395        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,395-1,400        1,410-1,415        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,500             1,520             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,130-1,135        1,135-1,140       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,110-1,115        1,110-1,115        
    Palm olein                       0,890-0,895        0,895-0,900       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,100-2,105        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,580-1,585        1,580-1,585         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,700-18,800       18,700-18,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

