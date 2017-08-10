Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 10, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 10 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand. 2. Palm olien prices eased due to supply pressure. 3. Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,580-0,750 0,540-0,750 0,570-0,640 0,530-0,640 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,785 0,790 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,360 1,360 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 633 633 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 663 663 1,065-1,070 1,065-1,070 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,400 1,400 2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245 Castor oil commercial 0,940 0,940 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Castor oil BSS 0,950 0,950 1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,310-1,315 1,320-1,325 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,330-1,335 1,340-1,345 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355 1,360-1,365 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,460 1,460 Cottonseed oil refined 1,120-1,125 1,120-1,125 Rapeseed oil refined 1,100-1,105 1,100-1,105 Palm olein 0,880-0,885 0,885-0,890 Sesame oil 2,445-2,450 2,445-2,450 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,150-2,155 2,100-2,105 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Castor oil BSS 1,580-1,585 1,580-1,585 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 17,700-17,800 17,700-17,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.