Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 10, 2017.
#Domestic News
August 10, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 2 months ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- August 10, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-August 10   
    1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to low retail demand.
    2. Palm olien prices eased due to supply pressure.
    3. Coconut oil improved due to thin supply. 


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,580-0,750  0,540-0,750 0,570-0,640 0,530-0,640       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,785     0,790     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,360     1,360
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        633       633        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           663       663   1,065-1,070  1,065-1,070
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,400     1,400   2,240-2,245 2,240-2,245
    Castor oil commercial          0,940     0,940   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Castor oil BSS                 0,950     0,950   1,470-1,475 1,470-1,475
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,310-1,315        1,320-1,325 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,330-1,335        1,340-1,345        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,350-1,355        1,360-1,365        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,460             1,460             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,120-1,125        1,120-1,125       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,100-1,105        1,100-1,105        
    Palm olein                       0,880-0,885        0,885-0,890       
    Sesame oil                       2,445-2,450        2,445-2,450        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,150-2,155        2,100-2,105       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,580-1,585        1,580-1,585         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      17,700-17,800       17,700-17,800
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

