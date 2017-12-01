Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 01, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 01 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply. 4. Sesame oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,711-0,869 0,710-0,868 0,640-0,765 0,640-0,758 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,875 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,440 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 645 640 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 675 670 1,075-1,080 1,070-1,075 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,750 2,800-2,805 2,725-2,730 Castor oil commercial 0,920 0,923 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,930 0,933 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,405-1,410 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,425-1,430 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,530 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,145-1,150 1,140-1,145 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,055-1,060 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,900-2,905 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,800-2,805 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,520-1,525 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 18,900-19,000 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.