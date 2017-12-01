FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 01, 2017.
#Domestic News
December 1, 2017 / 2:05 PM / 2 days ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 01, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 01 
    1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling.
    2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand.
    3. Coconut oil moved up further due to short supply.
    4. Sesame oil gained due to firm trend in seed prices.



 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,711-0,869  0,710-0,868 0,640-0,765 0,640-0,758       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,875     0,875     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,440     1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        645       640        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           675       670   1,075-1,080  1,070-1,075
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,800     1,750   2,800-2,805 2,725-2,730
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,923   1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,933   1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,405-1,410        1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,425-1,430        1,425-1,430        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,445-1,450        1,445-1,450        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,530             1,530             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,145-1,150        1,140-1,145       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,055-1,060        1,055-1,060       
    Sesame oil                       2,950-2,955        2,900-2,905        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,850-2,855        2,800-2,805       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,520-1,525        1,520-1,525        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,540-1,545        1,540-1,545         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      18,900-19,000       18,900-19,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
