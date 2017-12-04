Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 04, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 04 1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills. Market sentiment turned firm on fears of crop loss as weather department predicted unseasonal rainfall in most parts of Gujarat under the influence of “Ockhi” cyclone. 2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply. 4. Castor oil gained due to export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,705-0,875 0,711-0,869 0,640-0,772 0,640-0,765 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,895 0,875 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,440 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 651 645 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 681 675 1,085-1,090 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,927 0,920 1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415 Castor oil BSS 0,937 0,930 1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,415-1,420 1,405-1,410 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440 1,425-1,430 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460 1,445-1,450 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,530 Cottonseed oil refined 1,155-1,160 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,060-1,065 1,055-1,060 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,520-1,525 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,540-1,545 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,700-19,800 18,900-19,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.