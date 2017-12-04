FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 04, 2017.
December 4, 2017 / 12:55 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 04, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 04 
    1. Groundnut oil prices improved due to restricted selling from oil mills.
Market
sentiment turned firm on fears of crop loss as weather department predicted
unseasonal rainfall in most parts of Gujarat under the influence of “Ockhi”
cyclone.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.
    3. Palm olien firmed up due to thin supply.
    4. Castor oil gained due to export demand.



 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,705-0,875  0,711-0,869 0,640-0,772 0,640-0,765       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,895     0,875     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,460     1,440
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        651       645        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           681       675   1,085-1,090  1,075-1,080
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,800     1,800   2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805
    Castor oil commercial          0,927     0,920   1,430-1,435 1,410-1,415
    Castor oil BSS                 0,937     0,930   1,450-1,455 1,430-1,435
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,415-1,420        1,405-1,410 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440        1,425-1,430        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460        1,445-1,450        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,550             1,530             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,155-1,160        1,145-1,150       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,060-1,065        1,055-1,060       
    Sesame oil                       2,950-2,955        2,950-2,955        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,850-2,855        2,850-2,855       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,520-1,525        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,540-1,545         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      19,700-19,800       18,900-19,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

