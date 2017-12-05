Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 05, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 05 1. Groundnut oil prices moved down due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to increased selling from refinery units. 3. Palm olien dropped due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,705-0,875 0,000-0,000 0,640-0,772 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,895 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 648 651 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 678 681 1,080-1,085 1,085-1,090 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,930 0,927 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,940 0,937 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,415-1,420 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,430-1,435 1,435-1,440 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,455-1,460 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,150-1,155 1,155-1,160 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,050-1,055 1,060-1,065 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,700-19,800 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.