Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 07, 2017.

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 07 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil eased due to selling pressure from refinery units. 3. Palm olien moved down due to low retail demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,830 0,705-0,875 0,640-0,740 0,640-0,772 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 (Traders' price) Plant delivery 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees: ------10-kg loose--- -----15-kg tin--- Today's Previous Today's Previous close close close close Groundnut oil 0,885 0,885 n.q. n.q. Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) -- -- 1,460 1,460 Rapeseed expeller oil n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Cottonseed oil white wash 638 643 -- -- Cottonseed oil refined 668 678 1,070-1,075 1,075-1,080 Soybean expeller oil n.q. n.q. -- -- Soybean oil refined n.q. n.q. n.q. n.q. Sesame oil 1,800 1,800 2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805 Castor oil commercial 0,917 0,925 1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Castor oil BSS 0,927 0,935 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Palm olein -- -- n.q. n.q. Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin; Today's close Previous close Groundnut oil (15 liter) 1,410-1,415 1,410-1,415 Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435 Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455 Groundnut oil refined (15-liter) 1,550 1,550 Cottonseed oil refined 1,140-1,145 1,145-1,150 Rapeseed oil refined 1,220-1,225 1,220-1,225 Palm olein 1,040-1,045 1,045-1,050 Sesame oil 2,950-2,955 2,950-2,955 Soybean oil refined n.q. ------ Coconut oil 2,850-2,855 2,850-2,855 Vanaspati Ghee 1,030-1,035 1,030-1,035 Castor oil commercial 1,540-1,545 1,540-1,545 Castor oil BSS 1,560-1,565 1,560-1,565 Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne: Today's close Previous Close Groundnut meal 19,900-20,000 19,900-20,000 Rapeseed meal n.q. n.q. Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.