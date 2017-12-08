FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 08, 2017.
#Domestic News
December 8, 2017 / 3:00 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close- December 08, 2017.

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-December 08 
    1. Groundnut oil prices firmed up due to restricted selling from oil mills.
    2. Cottonseed oil moved up due to retail demand.


 
    Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg:
                        Groundnut small         Groudnut bold
                        close        close      close       close
    Market delivery   0,750-0,830  0,730-0,830 0,650-0,740 0,640-0,740       
    (Auction price)
    Market delivery   0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
    (Traders' price) 
    Plant delivery    0,000-0,000  0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000 0,000-0,000
                                                                                
                                                                        
    Rajkot Plant Delivery closing oil prices, in rupees:
                                 ------10-kg loose---  -----15-kg tin---
                                   Today's   Previous   Today's Previous
                                     close    close     close      close

    Groundnut oil                   0,890     0,885     n.q.      n.q.  
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)  --       --       1,470     1,460
    Rapeseed expeller oil            n.q.      n.q.      n.q.       n.q.
    Cottonseed oil white wash        640       638        --         --
    Cottonseed oil refined           670       678   1,075-1,080  1,070-1,075
    Soybean expeller oil             n.q.      n.q.      --          --
    Soybean oil refined              n.q.      n.q.    n.q.        n.q.     
    Sesame oil                     1,800     1,800   2,800-2,805 2,800-2,805
    Castor oil commercial          0,920     0,917   1,430-1,435 1,430-1,435
    Castor oil BSS                 0,930     0,927   1,450-1,455 1,450-1,455
    Palm olein                       --         --       n.q.       n.q.

    Closing Rajkot market delivery prices, in rupees per 15-kilo tin;
                                    Today's close      Previous close
    Groundnut oil (15 liter)         1,415-1,420        1,410-1,415 
    Groundnut oil labeled tin(15liter1,435-1,440        1,430-1,435        
    Groundnut oil fresh tin(15liter) 1,455-1,460        1,450-1,455        
    Groundnut oil refined (15-liter)   1,560             1,550             
    Cottonseed oil refined           1,145-1,150        1,140-1,145       
    Rapeseed oil refined             1,220-1,225        1,220-1,225        
    Palm olein                       1,040-1,045        1,040-1,045       
    Sesame oil                       2,950-2,955        2,950-2,955        
    Soybean oil refined                n.q.               ------   
    Coconut oil                      2,850-2,855        2,850-2,855       
    Vanaspati Ghee                   1,030-1,035        1,030-1,035       
    Castor oil commercial            1,540-1,545        1,540-1,545        
    Castor oil BSS                   1,560-1,565        1,560-1,565         
 
    Closing Rajkot plant delivery oil cake prices, in rupees/tonne:
                        Today's close       Previous Close    
    Groundnut meal      20,400-20,500       19,900-20,000
    Rapeseed meal           n.q.                 n.q.

Note: Transport costs and taxes are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
